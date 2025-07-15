Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are two actors who have always been pitted against each other. Ever since, the Shivaay actor made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante, a film that originally starred Khiladi Kumar, who was replaced overnight by Veeru Devgan’s son! This year, after Chhaava, their films Raid 2 and Housefull 5 kept challenging each other for the top spots!

How Many Hits Has Akshay Kumar Delivered In The Last 10 Years?

In the last 10 years, Akshay Kumar has delivered a total of 27 films. Starting from Airlift in 2016 and ending at Housefull 5 in 2025. Out of these 25 films, Akshay Kumar has delivered 10 hits. Out of them 5 are only hits, 2 are super hits and 3 are super duper hits! Interestingly, the actor had the longest string of flops – 5 flops in a row from Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee.

How Many Hits Has Ajay Devgn Delivered In The Last 10 Years?

In the last 10 years, Ajay Devgn delivered a total of 17 films out of which only 5 were hits (with 2 super hits). The actor did not witness any long streak of failures at the box office, delivering a mixed bag.

Check out the 27 films of Akshay Kumar in the last 10 years, and their box office fate (India Net Collections).

Airlift: 129 crore | Super Duper Hit Housefull 3: 107.7 crore | Plus Dishoom: 70 crore | Average Jolly LLB 2: 117 crore | Super Hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 133.6 crore | Super Duper Hit Pad Man: 78.95 crore | Hit Gold: 107.37 crore | Plus 2.0: 188 crore | Super Hit Kesari: 153 crore | Hit Mission Mangal: 200.16 crore | Super Duper Hit Housefull 4: 206 crore | Hit Good Newwz : 201.14 crore | Hit Bell Bottom: 26.5 crore | Flop Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore | Plus Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crore | Flop Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore | Flop Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crore | Flop Ram Setu: 64 crore | Flop Selfiee : 16.5 crore | Flop OMG 2: 150 crore | Hit Mission Raniganj: 31 crore | Flop Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore | Flop Sarfira: 24.30 crore | Flop Khel Khel Mein: 39 crore | Flop Sky Force: 134.93 crore | Losing Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore | Losing Housefull 5: 198.41 crore | Losing

Check out the 17 films of Ajay Devgn in the last 10 years, and their box office fate (India Net Collections).

Shivaay: 100.35 crore | Average Baadshaho: 78.02 crore | Losing Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore | Superhit Raid: 101.54 crore | Hit Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore | Plus De De Pyaar De: 102.4 crore | Plus Tanhaji: 279.4 crore | Hit Runway 34: 32 crore | Flop Thank God: 30.75 crore | Flop Drishyam 2 : 241 crore | Super Hit Bholaa: 90 crore | Losing Shaitaan: 151 crore | Hit Maidaan: 53 crore | Flop Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.20 crore | Flop Singham Again: 270.60 crore | Losing Naam: 1.02 crore | Flop Raid 2: 179.30 crore | Plus

Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn: Hits VS Success Ratio!

In the last 10 years, clearly, Akshay Kumar delivered more hits at the Indian box office, despite having a long streak of flops. However, the actor has a success ratio of 51.85% at the box office. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, with 5 hits against 17 releases, has a success ratio of 52.9%. Clearly, both superstars are winning the box office game!

Note: Here’s how we calculate Success Ratio:

(Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success Ratio

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

