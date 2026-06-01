After a whirlwind May, the month of June is here. And the chaos is only about to get more heated on Days of Our Lives. The daytime drama has been amping up the spice with many tropes, including back-from-the-dead, second-chance romance, missing memories, grieving moments, and more.

Lexie has been resurrected by EJ, which has led to a lot of turmoil in Abe’s and Paulina’s lives. Meanwhile, Gabi’s confession has ended her romance with Philip. Xander still holds out hope of reuniting with Sarah despite her moving on with Brady. Keep reading to find out what to expect from June.

Days Of Our Lives: What To Expect From Couples In June

Starting off, Jada Hunter and Shawn Brady acknowledge their growing feelings for each other. The two may not have lasted the last time they were together, but that does not mean they cannot get another chance at the same. Especially with their close proximity and growing feelings.

After being discharged from the hospital, Shawn moved into Jada’s place as she hoped to help him recover. And now their living conditions and situation are resurging their feelings towards one another. When they accept what they feel, what decision will they come to? Will they reunite?

Or will they keep things casual? On the other hand, Belle Black and Chad DiMera are caught on the Kiss-Cam. The two recently enjoyed a date night together, and it seems their romance is steady. They may have matched on a dating app, but it might work out. But they have two obstacles ahead.

And the obstacles are EJ and Cat, their exes. Even during their date, Belle and Chad were interrupted by EJ and Cat, who were on a date of their own. What is in store for the four of them? Are Belle and Chad going to move on, or will they be stuck in the shadows of their romances with EJ and Cat?

And then lastly, Liam Selejko and Ari Horton share a steamy kiss. It seems they are not going anywhere despite multiple attempts to break them off by Ari’s mother, Gabi. The latter gave Liam money to leave Salem and break off all contact with Ari. But it looks like it’s not really going to work out.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (June 1–5): Xander Is There For Sarah, Joy Opens Up To Kate While EJ Asks Theo To Step In For Johnny

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