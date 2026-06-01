The rivalries on The Bold and the Beautiful have been steadily getting heated up thanks to the fashion houses Forrester Creations and Logan Designs. And the chaos is between the Logan sisters, Katie and Brooke. Here’s what to expect from some of the daytime drama’s couples during June.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What To Expect From Couples In June

Starting off, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester have an incredible Malibu summer night together. The two lovers recently got back together after a few weeks of immense friction, lies, and drama. Despite Ivy’s interference and her pushing Electra towards RJ, they came back towards each other.

The path back wasn’t easy, but their emotional reunion has them on cloud nine. Will and Electra confessed their love for each other and are now set to enjoy summer with lots of fashion, frolic, parties, romance, and intimacy.

On the other hand, RJ Forrester and Melissa Dylan heat up the dance floor and the bedroom. It hasn’t been easy for the two of them to see Will and Electra back together, considering RJ has feelings for Electra while Dylan has them for Will. So what exactly brought them both together now?

Are they trying to make Will and Electra jealous? Is this a trick to see if they react and feel something? Or are they moving on and getting attracted to each other? What will be the result of this square? Next, Remy Pryce wants Deke Sharpe to understand how much he supports him and his career.

Remy came back to town recently after having gone away after the drama at Forrester. He was exposed in front of Deke for previously being Electra’s stalker, and since then, Remy’s and Deke’s romance has fizzled. Now he is back and hopeful of getting back together. Will Remy be able to convince Deke?

And then lastly, Ridge Forrester and Bill Spencer do their best to support Brooke Logan and Katie Logan as the Logan feud rages on. The fights between the Logan sisters are not cooling down anytime soon, with not only the fashion houses but also Will’s firing at FC and Hope’s hiring at Logan.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (June 1–5): Xander Is There For Sarah, Joy Opens Up To Kate While EJ Asks Theo To Step In For Johnny

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News