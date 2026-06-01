Right from her early roles in the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, the 2007 rom-com Dan in Real Life, and the 2008 comedy-drama The Great Buck Howard, to her more recent performances in Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, and Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt has carved a special place in the film industry. Last year, her performance was praised in Benny Safdie’s sports drama, The Smashing Machine, which co-starred Dwayne Johnson.

Emily Blunt was last seen on the big screen in the star-studded 2026 sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has grossed an impressive $666.1 million worldwide. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for her next film – Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

While it remains to be seen how the sci-fi film performs at the box office, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films so far starring Emily Blunt and find out which one among them delivered the best return on its budget.

Emily Blunt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing films starring Emily Blunt in a leading or significant role and their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets.

1. Oppenheimer (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026)

Worldwide Earnings: $666.1 million

Budget: $100 million

3. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $381.1 million

Budget: $178 million

4. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $362.5 million

Budget: $130 million

5. A Quiet Place (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $341 million

Budget: $17 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

A Quiet Place: 20.06x Oppenheimer: 9.76x The Devil Wears Prada 2: 6.66x Mary Poppins Returns: 2.79x Edge of Tomorrow: 2.14x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures and calculations above, we can see that, despite Oppenheimer and The Devil Wears Prada 2 being the two highest-grossing films starring Emily Blunt, the film that delivered the best return relative to its budget was the John Krasinski-directed post-apocalyptic horror film A Quiet Place (20.6x).

On the other hand, Edge of Tomorrow has the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio on the top five list, mainly because of its large $178 million budget. It will be interesting to see where Emily Blunt’s next film, Disclosure Day, lands in this list.

A Quiet Place Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Disclosure Day Budget & Break-Even: What Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Film Must Earn To Become Profitable At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News