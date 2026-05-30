The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Marlena’s family and friends supporting her on the anniversary of John’s death. Belle and Brady made a discovery while Holly shared her emotional struggles with Sarah. Up next, Eli comforted Lani. And lastly, Foster asked Julie out for dinner.

From sorrow and warnings to struggles and questions, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Lexie persuading Abe. Is this about Theo or Paulina instead? On the other hand, Paulina supports Chanel. Is she going to be able to comfort her daughter through this crisis? Next, Gabi makes Philip an offer. What will it be? Meanwhile, Cat asks EJ for a favor.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Marlena gives Xander an ultimatum. Is this about Sarah? Joy opens up to Kat while Alex and Justin discuss the joys of fatherhood. Sarah struggles with a patient. Is Xander going to help her with it? Or Brady instead? When a difficult consultation leaves Chanel uneasy, is this about her cancer?

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Xander is there for a devastated Sarah. Will this instance bring them closer together? Abe, Lexie, and Theo enjoy time as a family. Gwen has the story of a lifetime for Leo.. but there’s a catch. What will it be? JJ and Javi bond. What will it lead to? Rolf gives EJ some disturbing news. Is it about Lexie?

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Rafe and Ari question Gabi. Could this be about Tony? Or Phillip? Sarah is torn between two lovers. Will she pick Xander or Brady? Julie and Foster have a first date. How will it fare? Marlena, Belle, and Brady celebrate the emotional anniversary of John’s passing while Roman and Kate reconnect.

Friday, June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week sees EJ asking Theo to step in as Johnny’s second-in-command. Will he agree? Cat insists to Rafe that she can handle EJ. But is she too overconfident? Abe leans on Marlena for support. Is this about Paulina and Lexie? Johnny urges Chanel to reconsider her choice.

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