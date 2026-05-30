2026 has brought us many dramas and movies that have set records. From historical films to horror ones, 2026 has seen a shift in the reception of dramas and movies across genres. Park Ji-hoon has certainly proven to be a breakout star of 2026, with a record-breaking film in the first half. The actor is back with an emotional drama, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, which continues to set new records with each episode.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier premiered on May 11, 2026, on TVN in South Korea and on Viki for international audiences. Nobody predicted that within two weeks it would rise to 10 percent ratings, rank among the top-paid subscription services on TVING, and earn an invitation to Europe’s biggest TV festival.

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The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Plot

The 12-episode drama is directed by Cho Nam-hyung (of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 fame). The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is adapted from a popular web novel and webtoon of the same name. The story follows Kang Sung-jae, a grieving, emotionally withdrawn young man who is conscripted into military service and assigned to the kitchen unit at a remote outpost. What begins as comedy gradually accumulates emotional weight, and the show’s ability to handle both registers without losing its footing has become its defining quality.

How did The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Perform?

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Allkpop reported that Episodes 1 and 2 of The Legend of Kitchen Soldier (released on May 11 & 12) achieved nationwide average ratings of 5.8% and 6.2%, respectively, making the drama a recipient of the highest premiere figures for a Monday-Tuesday drama on TVN (in South Korea) in 2026 so far. This figure is more than triple the ratings achieved by Yumi’s Cells in the same slot. The numbers climbed every week. By episodes 3 and 4 (released on May 18 & 19), the show had topped TVING’s paid subscription contribution rankings, allkpop reported. Allkpop reported that Episode 4 also ranked No. 1 among all channels in the key 20–49 demographic on tvN.

The pace accelerated with episodes 5 and 6, which were released on May 25 & 26, respectively. According to Allkpop’s report, episode 5 recorded a nationwide average of 7.9%, peaking at 9.7%, and a metropolitan average of 8.8%, peaking at 10.8%, which is a new personal best for the series. Episode 5 also surpassed Scarecrow’s ratings for the first time. According to allkpop, Episode 6 continued the momentum, leading overall paid subscription contributions on TVING for the two-day release period.

Park Ji Hoon’s The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Reaches Europe

The show’s reach extended beyond Asia when it was selected as the only special screening invitation in the non-competitive section at Series Mania 2026, Europe’s largest television series festival, which was held in Lille, France. Festival organizers described it as “a rare and remarkable work that uses bold visual style and unique wit to depict a surreal journey toward discovering resilience amid the ruins of loss.” They added: “Above all, Park Ji-hoon’s performance at the center of the drama is astonishing and deeply moving.”

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The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Episode Schedule

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier airs on Monday and Tuesday. Viewers can watch the show on Viki and HBO Max. The complete episode release schedule for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is as follows:

Episodes 1 & 2: Monday, May 11 & Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Episodes 3 & 4: Monday, May 18 & Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Episodes 5 & 6: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Episodes 7 & 8: Monday, June 1 & Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Episodes 9 & 10: Monday, June 8 & Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Episodes 11 & 12: Monday, June 15 & Tuesday, June 16, 2026

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