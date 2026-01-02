2026 is upon us, and with it a range of K-dramas from heartfelt romances to spine-chilling thrillers. With Korean stars like Kim Seon-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, IU, Shin Min-ah, and more slated to headline series across OTT platforms this year, it is bound to be an entertaining one. Here is our list of 10 K-dramas we’re looking forward to watching in 2026.

1. Can This Love Be Translated?

Director : Yoo Young-eun

: Yoo Young-eun Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: January 16, 2026

Plot: In Can This Love Be Translated, a top Korean actress hires a personal interpreter as she starts working in foreign movies. When a Japanese co-star professes his feelings for her, will the budding connection between the actress and her interpreter be able to blossom into love?

2. Portraits of Delusion (working title)

Director : Han Jae-rim

: Han Jae-rim Where To Watch : Disney+ & JioHotstar

: Disney+ & JioHotstar Expected Release: Second half of 2026

Plot: Hired by the mysterious Madam Song Jeong-hwa to paint her portrait, Yun I-ho is shocked to discover her youth when she reveals her face. He soon discovers that any painter who has seen her is either dead or delirious. This K-drama’s lead couple was previously seen in Start-Up.

Hauntingly beautiful. Here's a sneak peek of Suzy and Kim Seonho in #PortraitsofDelusion (working title). Coming soon to #DisneyPlusSG. pic.twitter.com/PnEylVWgya — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 13, 2025

3. Show Business (working title)

Director : Lee Yoon-Jung

: Lee Yoon-Jung Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: Second half of 2026

Plot: Before the booming K-pop industry of the 21st century, there were those who struggled with lofty ambitions to make it in Korean entertainment. With K-drama heavyweights Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo coming together for the first time, this one cannot be missed

Show Business’ (WT) Netflix Period K-Drama: <gong yoo><song hyo Kyo>Filming almost concluded — a new Netflix Original series — is expected to premiere in Q3 2026.#GongYoo #SongHyekyo #leehanee pic.twitter.com/R0Y7dt2tso — Xeesoxee (@imxeesoxee) December 7, 2025

4. Perfect Crown

Director : Park Joon-hwa

: Park Joon-hwa Where To Watch : Disney+ & Jio Hotstar

: Disney+ & Jio Hotstar Expected Release: First half of 2026

Plot: A chaebol heiress enters into a contract marriage with the King’s son (Korea is a constitutional monarchy in this series) to elevate her commoner status. With more in common than they realise, will love find a way for these two?

iu and byeon wooseok in the perfect crown 💕 pic.twitter.com/X6KzZvG2y8 — ً (@kdramamiss) December 30, 2025

5. Boyfriend On Demand

Director: Kim Jung-sik

Where To Watch: Netflix

Expected Release: First half of 2026

Plot: Seo Mi-rae, a burned-out webtoon producer, downloads an application that allows her to customise a virtual partner in a virtual world. However, when the lines between real and virtual begin to blur, will Mi-rae be able to find a real connection?

Boyfriend on Demand — a new Netflix Original series — is expected to premiere in Q1 2026.

Tentative release date: February 13, 2026.”#JISOO #BLACKPINK#BoyfriendOnDemand pic.twitter.com/ELEZ6IHUim — Xeesoxee (@imxeesoxee) December 29, 2025

6. No Tail to Tell

Director : Kim Jung-kwon

: Kim Jung-kwon Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: January 16, 2026

Plot: An immortal gumiho (nine-tailed fox) accidentally turns human and must rely on the disrupter, a disciplined football striker, to figure out how to navigate her brand-new reality. Fantasy meets modernity, and we can’t wait for this 2026 K-drama.

7. The Remarried Empress

Director : Jo Soo-won

: Jo Soo-won Where To Watch : Disney+ & Jio Hotstar

: Disney+ & Jio Hotstar Expected Release: Second half of 2026

Plot: After her husband forces her to divorce him, Empress Navier joins hands with Prince Heinrey to bring down her ex, not stopping at anything. With Shin Min-a to headline this series, it is a must-watch.

8. Scandals (working title)

Director : Jung Ji-woo

: Jung Ji-woo Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: Not announced

Plot: Based on 2003’s Untold Scandal, Scandals is the story of an unconventional relationship between Lady Cho and Cho Won, who want to disrupt the world order during the Joseon era. When a widow gets caught in their mess, will they be able to manipulate people like before?

Scandal drama Crank-up Starring – JI CHANG-WOOK, SON YE JIN, NANA, HAN SUN HAWA… Release in 2026 https://t.co/H5RAW7HU5j pic.twitter.com/NIwdkpHXs8 — L E E ☃ 이씨 (@Lee_okkk) September 22, 2025

9. Grand Galaxy Hotel

Director : Oh Choong-hwan

: Oh Choong-hwan Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: End of 2026

Plot: From the writers of Hotel del Luna, this series is about a hotel that caters to the needs of the deceased. The manager suddenly goes missing, and a new manager must be hired. With Del Luna as the predecessor, this 2026 K-drama is bound to be magnificent.

script reading •kdm• grand galaxy hotel 🥰 starring lee dohyun shin sia lee soohyuk and lee suhyun. who’s excited? 😍 pic.twitter.com/0YNCh8JHem — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) October 13, 2025

10. The Wonder Fools

Director : Yu In-Sik

: Yu In-Sik Where To Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Expected Release: First half of 2026

Plot: In 1999, the world was supposed to end, but instead, a bunch of people gained superpowers. Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty) and Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) are coming together for the first time, which has raised interest in this 2026 K-drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

