Hospital Playlist star Jung Kyung-ho is all set to grace the small screen (and OTT screens) again in Pro Bono. Releasing on Netflix (and tvN) on December 6, 2025, the drama will see Jung play a former judge who joins a ‘pro bono’ team of lawyers.

Written by Moon Yoo-seok (known for The Devil Judge) and helmed by Kim Seong-yoon (of Itaewon Class and The Sound of Magic fame), the tvN series promises a riveting storyline, with well-developed characters and a redemption arc unlike any other.

Pro Bono: Characters & Main Cast Members

While Jung Kyung-ho stars as the disgraced judge Kang Da-wit (or David), So Ju-yeon and Lee Yoo-young star in pivotal roles with Seo Hye-won, Yoon Na-moo, and Kang Hyung-suk.

After starring in Hospital Playlist, Crash Course in Romance, and most recently, Oh My Ghost Clients, Jung Kyung-ho steps into the role of a materialistic and self-absorbed judge who is forced to quit his job after receiving a mysterious box of ‘apples’. His fall is significant, as he was slated to become a Supreme Court Judge. In an effort to reclaim some of his integrity and respect, David joins the pro bono team of a renowned law firm as a public interest lawyer.

Known for her roles in Your Honor (where she played a judge) and Dare to Love Me, Lee Yoo-young is the charismatic CEO Oh Jeong-in, who wishes to create a brand new image for Oh and Partners after taking over from her father. In an effort to do the same, she scouts Kang David for the pro-bono team.

The delightful So Joo-yeon, who you may have seen in Dr. Romantic and Lovestruck in the City, plays Park Gi-ppeum, a public interest lawyer serving as the antithesis to Da-wit. She was first in her class at law school, and now wishes to use her skills to help those who need (but can’t afford) it.

Yoo Nan-hee (Seo Hye-won), Jang Yeong-sil (Yoon Na-moo), and Hwang Jun-woo (Kang Hyung-seok) round up the rest of the Pro-bono team of lawyers and litigation experts who add their own unique characteristics to the series. Kim Kap-soo and Choi Dae-hoon play Oh Gyu-jang and Woo Myung-hoon, respectively, who are part of the law firm.

"Pro Bono" by tvN has finally released their poster. Featuring Jung Kyung Ho as a judge forced to quit and work as a pro Bono lawyer. Pro Bono has been set to release in Dec 2025. #Kdrama #lawyerdrama #jungkyoungho #ProBono #tvN pic.twitter.com/wFQzTLjRhb — GoGo Gumiho (@GogoGumiho) November 14, 2025

What We Can Look Forward to in Pro Bono

Popular actors, a fantastic supporting cast with credits in all our favorite K-dramas, and a strong writer-director pair have us excited about the upcoming legal series. Jung Kyung-ho shines and uplifts his cast members (see Hospital Playlist and Prison Playbook), and has said that viewers can expect enjoyable camaraderie and chemistry from the Pro Bono team members.

A resolution arc wherein an unlikable character redeems himself has a certain charm, and it is expected that Jang Da-wit undergoes such a storyline. Intrigue and suspense have already started building about the reasons Da-wit had to vacate his position as a judge, and it will be interesting to see the conflicts between opposing personalities, too.

Pro Bono will begin streaming on Netflix from December 6, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and the streaming platform.

