Twinkling Watermelon built its charm on family bonds, music, and the magic of time travel. The finale ties all these threads together, providing Eun Gyeol with the closure he needs. The last episode answers the two biggest questions fans have been discussing since day one.

Was Eun Gyeol Able To Save His Father From The Accident?

A big part of Eun Gyeol’s mission in the past revolves around protecting his young father, Ha Yi-chan. He knows that an accident will change his father’s life forever. He joins Yi Chan’s band, sees the beginnings of his parents’ love story, and even teaches his future mother, Chung Ah, sign language after discovering how badly she is treated by her stepfamily.

Along the way, Eun Gyeol learns that the lively Se Kyung is actually Eun Yoo, who has also traveled from the future. Together, they fall in love while trying to push Yi Chan and Chung Ah toward the future they deserve.

But fate catches up. Despite all his efforts, Yi Chan gets badly injured during a car accident while saving Eun Gyeol. He loses his hearing, just like in the original timeline. Eun Gyeol is devastated but stays by his side long enough to remind him that music is still possible.

When Eun Gyeol is finally pulled back to the present, he is initially heartbroken. But the moment he returns home, he discovers that his actions did change the future. Yi Chan didn’t give up on music. The old school band stayed alive. Chung Ah’s father supported the family.

this unfiltered & intense depiction of anguish & grief by hyunwook & ryeoun. their performances are such a raw and authentic portrayal throughout twinkling watermelon showcasing their exceptional talent which deserves every acting trophy in the upcoming awards! pic.twitter.com/y5wT047XAX — 🎧 (@seizingdream) November 15, 2023

Who Was The Master Behind The Time Travel?

One mystery the show leaves gently open is the identity of the person who sends Eun Gyeol and Eun Yoo back in time. The answer lies in the strange guitar shop owner, often referred to as the master. He appears at the exact moment when both of them are emotionally lost, guiding them through music and cryptic advice.

At the end of the story, Eun Yoo hugs the master and says Grandpa. Additionally, Eun Gyeol also saw his teacher, Grandpa Viva, which indirectly hints that the real master was the owner of the musical instrument store Baekya Music.

He doesn’t force fate, but he puts the right people in the right place to heal what is broken. Eun Gyeol helps his father find courage. Eun Yoo helps her mother rediscover freedom. The master is simply the bridge that makes these journeys possible.

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Seventeen Becomes The First K-Pop Act To Perform At NPR Tiny Desk: From Iconic Numbers To Eternal Favorites

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News