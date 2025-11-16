Netflix fans are hooked on the rise of this new mini-series, As You Stood By, after pouring more than 19 million hours into it in the first week (per Screenrant). The platform boasts around 2,500 TV shows, yet this one has already previously climbed to the very top of the global charts with calm confidence and quickly pulled viewers in.

Netflix’s As You Stood By Storyline: Lee You-mi’s Return To Stardom

FlixPatrol data placed As You Stood By above season five of The Witcher and the latest round of Squid Game: The Challenge. The link between them feels even stronger because the series features Lee You-mi, known worldwide as Player 240 from Squid Game and the first Korean actress to win an Emmy for that role.

Here she plays Jo Hui-su, a former children’s novelist who finds herself tied to an abusive marriage. She reconnects with her old friend Jo Eun-su, a saleswoman who carries the weight of a violent upbringing. Their bond grows again as they shape a plan to kill Hui Su’s husband, Noh Jin-Pyo, played by Jang Seung-jo from The Good Detective.

The plan appears sharp on the surface, but the story takes a turn when someone from their past steps in and begins to threaten them. As You Stood By is based on the novel Naomi & Kanako by Japanese author Hideo Okuda, which also inspired a Japanese TV adaptation in 2016.

As You Stood By Receive Rave Reviews From Viewers

Viewers across platforms are praising the new version with strong reactions. One fan tweeted, “Just finished watching “AS YOU STOOD BY” on Netflix; a gripping series based on domestic abuse. It’s shocking to realize that such abuse isn’t limited to one country; it’s a global reality. The plot is intense; the storyline is both unsettling and captivating and the suspense keeps you glued to the screen, keeping you hooked till the very end. It’s definitely one you’ll end up binge-watching!!!”

Just finished watching “AS YOU STOOD BY” on Netflix; a gripping series based on domestic abuse.

It’s shocking to realize that such abuse isn’t limited to one country; it’s a global reality.

The plot is intense; the storyline is both unsettling and captivating and the suspense… — Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) November 11, 2025

Another suggested, “Drop whatever you’re watching on Netflix and go watch As You Stood By right now!” A third said, “This show “As You Stood By” on Netflix is so intense it’s a lot and it’s so sad.., I’m on episode 2.”

Drop whatever you’re watching on Netflix and go watch As You Stood By right now! pic.twitter.com/wxtuvbv9i4 — Food Vendor In Lagos 🍱 (@Whunmi__) November 14, 2025

This show “As You Stood By” on Netflix is so intense it’s a lot and it’s so sad.., I’m on episode 2 — Cashmere Rose (@CashmereR0se) November 16, 2025

Someone else added, “’As You Stood By’ on Netflix is sooo good!”

‘As You Stood By’ on Netflix is sooo good! — Daisja 🦋🖤 (@TheMplsStallion) November 15, 2025

As You Stood By continues to gain momentum and stands as one of Netflix’s strongest releases of the month.

