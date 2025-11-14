The Asset has become a hidden gem that has exploded across Netflix, climbing high on the most-watched charts and capturing the attention of millions. It arrived quietly while new seasons of The Witcher captured most of the spotlight, yet this six-episode European thriller drama has managed to make its mark with strong word of mouth.

Each episode runs for around 50 minutes, and since its October 27 release, it has garnered more than 53.7 million viewing hours (according to Flixpatrol), making it one of the top 5 most-watched TV shows on Netflix worldwide.

What is Netflix’s The Asset About?

Set in Copenhagen, the series follows trainee police cadet Tea Lind, played by Clara Dessau, who is offered a final chance to save her career. She teams up with the Danish intelligence service, PET, and assumes an undercover identity as the luxury jeweller Saea Linneman. Her task is clear and perilous, as she must infiltrate the tight-knit social circle of Miran, a powerful drug lord portrayed by Afshin Firouzi.

To get close, Tea builds a connection with Miran’s girlfriend, Ashley, played by Maria Cordsen. Every step forward demands another lie, and every conversation pulls her deeper into the world she is supposed to expose. The more she blends into her role, the more her emotions begin to shift, and her mission slowly becomes personal, making the weight of her double life harder to manage.

The Asset’s Strong Ratings And Growing Praise

The series, known as Legenden in Danish, has earned an 82% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving it a 75% rating.

Fans online echo the same sentiment, with many calling it a must-see series and praising the cast. One viewer tweeted, “The Asset on netflix is actually so good, Im hooked!” Another penned, “Halfway through The Asset on Netflix, very very good watch Highly recommended.”

The Asset on netflix is actually so good, Im hooked! — nodoli omhlophe (@AneleSibalkhulu) October 27, 2025

Half way through The Asset on Netflix, very very good watch

Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/YlxWx3Q4pR — E R O L (@BigFatSultan1) November 3, 2025

A third heaped praise, “Just Binged “The Asset” on Netflix – Gripping Danish Thriller! This undercover cop drama hooks you from episode 1: a rookie agent dives into Denmark’s biggest coke ring, blending heart-pounding tension with raw emotional depth. Stellar acting (shoutout to Clara Dessau as the fierce lead), killer cinematography, and twists that keep you guessing. Not your typical spy fare – it’s more about loyalty and identity than gadgets. 8.5/10, highly recommend for fans of “The Bridge” or “Money Heist.” Binge alert!”

Just Binged "The Asset" on Netflix – Gripping Danish Thriller! 🇩🇰 This undercover cop drama hooks you from episode 1: a rookie agent dives into Denmark's biggest coke ring, blending heart-pounding tension with raw emotional depth. Stellar acting (shoutout to Clara Dessau as the… pic.twitter.com/e8HtlYoGXE — UNWANA UDOH (@iamunwanaudoh) October 29, 2025

Someone else wrote, “#TheAsset on Netflix is brilliant. If undercover thriller is a genre by itself, this show makes a solid entry to the list. Unlike most thrillers in this space, this Danish series relies heavily on building suspense with each episode. Don’t expect action and thrills, but if you’re someone who enjoys moody, meditative buildup, you might really enjoy this. Recommended 👍”

#TheAsset on Netflix is brilliant. If undercover thriller is a genre by itself, this show makes a solid entry to the list. Unlike most thrillers in this space, this Danish series relies heavily on building suspense with each episode. Don’t expect action and thrills but if you’re… pic.twitter.com/FVerkx1UX8 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 12, 2025

The Asset is streaming now on Netflix.

