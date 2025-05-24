Over the past few years, Nordic noir has quietly carved out a powerful spot on Netflix’s global lineup and successfully drawn in viewers with all credit to its bleak atmosphere and sharp storytelling. The latest entry, Secrets We Keep, arrives without much fanfare but carries all the marks of the genre that fans have come to expect and want more of. Danish filmmaker Ingeborg Topsøe is behind this one, meticulously orchestrating a slow-burning mystery that grips and unsettles in equal measure.

Secrets We Keep: A New Mystery From Denmark

According to Collider, the story of the series centers around Cecilie, whose quiet life shifts the moment her neighbor’s au pair disappears. She then takes matters into her own hands instead of leaving it to the police. However, what begins as a search soon peels back the thin layer hiding her own life’s secrets, and the more she learns, the less steady everything around her becomes.

With a solid cast including the likes of Marie Bach Hansen, Donna Levkoski, Lars Ranthe, Danica Ćurčić, and Sara Fanta Traore, each episode brings something essential to this layered story.

Critics Praise Secrets We Keep With Perfect Scores

Critics haven’t held back. The series currently boasts a perfect score of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes, subsequently making it one of the most well-received Nordic noirs in recent memory. While audiences haven’t completely matched the critics’ enthusiasm, the 73% viewer score still reflects solid engagement.

One user tweeted, “If it’s a European miniseries about crime and someone going missing, I’m binging- no questions asked. #SecretsWeKeep on Netflix is so good. Highly recommend.” Another echoed, “Netflix limited series are so good what the heck 😭 “secrets we keep” was *chefs kiss*”

A third added, “There’s a (Danish) series on Netflix called Secrets We Keep. If you thought Adolescence was something educational, this is another.” A fourth wrote, “Secrets we keep on Netflix is a must watch!”

Despite the strong reception, the show remains under the radar for many. Maybe the comparisons to Adolescence will be enough to draw in those who are unfamiliar with the growing popularity and unique storytelling of Scandinavian crime dramas.

Secrets We Keep is now streaming on Netflix.

Secrets We Keep Trailer

