OTT giant Netflix recently dropped a six-part crime thriller miniseries titled Secrets We Keep, aka The Reserve, on its streaming platform. Created by Ingeborg Topsøe (Wildland, The Charmer) and directed by award-winning filmmaker Per Fly (The Bench, Borgen), the show’s intriguing premise and Nordic setting make it a must-watch for genre fans.

Secrets We Keep: Plot & Cast

When her neighbour’s young Filipino au pair (a foreign person who lives with a family and does household work), Ruby, suddenly goes missing in Denmark’s posh locality, Cecilie believes something fishy is happening. Cecilie and her au pair Angel try to help the investigating officer to unearth the mystery behind the disappearance. But as the investigation progresses, Cecilie is forced to confront a harsh truth about her own family. The series features Marie Bach Hansen, Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, and Sara Fanta Traore in important roles.

Here’s Why You Should Watch Secrets We Keep On Netflix

The Netflix miniseries has been getting good reviews from multiple critics and viewers. It has received a perfect critics’ score of 100% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and has also been earning praise from viewers on social media.

One viewer has called the show “an absolute must watch edge of the seat thriller.”

Watched new series #SecretsWeKeep @NetflixIndia . Builds tension from the first frame and keeps it going. Also brings forth how different worlds

Co exist and inequalities. Also a key takeaways is #parenting cannot be outsourced — Vineet Mittal (@MittalVineet) May 16, 2025

A film critic said that the show compels “you to question your prejudices & biases as well and is deeply unsettling.”

Secrets We Keep started out like a regular missing person case but it gradually unraveled into a tangled web of social & sexual controversy that went right for the jugular. The show compelled you to question your own prejudice & biases as well. Deeply unsettling.#SecretsWeKeep pic.twitter.com/0PlC5qTVUh — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) May 15, 2025

Some more critics have called Secrets We Keep “a mind-bending guessing game,” “a gripping Noir whodunnit,” “Netflix’s chilling new Nordic crime drama,” “your next Nordic thriller watch,” and “a story that blends suspense with sharp storytelling.” So, it looks like the Netflix series should be worth watching for Nordic mystery crime thriller fans.

More Nordic Shows Worth Checking Out On Netflix

If you are interested in Nordic content, you can check out some other shows streaming on Netflix. The list includes The Chestnut Man (2021), Katla (2021), A Nearly Normal Family (2023), Deadwind (2018), and The Nurse (2023), to name a few.

You can check out the trailer of Secrets We Keep below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Nick Revisits Familiar Territory While Sally Worries About Billy’s Revenge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News