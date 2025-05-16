In the previous episode of General Hospital, Lucky did some digging, Lucas visited Elizabeth, while Ric received a new offer. Elsewhere, Kristina did some damage control to keep her big secret under wraps. Lastly, Gio confided in Sonny about the whole Rocco drama.

The drama is bubbling and is bound to spill any day. Avid watchers of the soap opera are surely in for a massive ride. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week features Ava counseling Portia. Drew has been a pain in the lives of most residents in town, and everyone wants to get rid of him, be it Portia, Nina, or Carly. But while Nina and Portia joined hands to expose him and did so successfully, he has caught on to it.

Drew knows Portia was behind the drugging and has been blackmailing her. She can’t lose her job or medical license, and is having to relent to his whims. When Ava has a chat with her, will she suggest something else? Will Portia get herself out of this huge mess caused by Drew?

Then, Nina makes a big ask of Carly. What could she be asking from her? Is it somehow related to the Willow and Michael divorce and custody battle? Will Carly accept Nina’s request? Next on General Hospital, Sonny seeks out Willow. Recently, Willow received divorce papers from Michael and was shocked.

While he is in Germany, it seems he has made up his mind. Or is Drew the one behind this? According to the documents, Michael wants a divorce and is seeking full custody of the kids. Willow couldn’t believe things had come this far, even though she knew her cheating on him with Drew ruined things.

When Sonny has a chat with Willow, will he give her some sound advice? Give her a nudge in the right direction? How will she respond to it? On the other hand, Tracy reassures Brook Lynn. Is this about Lulu being desperate to snoop and discover who Brook Lynn and Dante’s long-lost son truly is?

That’s what she is doing, actively being on the hunt. Lulu told Cody she thinks Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. First, she told Carly, and now she has shared it with Cody. Despite constant warnings, she is inserting herself into this situation that has nothing to do with her. Will she find some proof? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out the answers!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Valley To Undergo A Cast Shakeup Amid Declining Ratings & Toxic Cast Behavior? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News