The previous episode of Days of Our Lives witnessed Shawn and Steve attempting a break-in. Meanwhile, Marlena and Kayla commiserated while Stephanie considered Alex’s offer to publish her novel and make it a bestseller. On the other hand, Xander expressed his feelings to Philip.

And lastly, Tate and Sophia celebrated her birthday. There’s plenty of more drama on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 16, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week features Marlena and Susan’s breakfast being interrupted by EJ. After months of trying to track down her husband, John, even going so far as to travel to Estonia with Steve, Marlena has finally received some good news: the ISA has a lead on his whereabouts.

She shares her happiness with Susan over breakfast but EJ chooses the moment to interrupt them. What does he have up his sleeve now? Is he reaching out to Marlena for something? What could this mean for them? Up next, Kayla, Steve, and Shawn work together to uncover the big mystery.

Shawn and Steve broke into Dr. Russell’s lab to steal the miracle drug that can save Bo from death. But they were too late, as someone had already stolen it. They are desperate to attain the drug, which is the only way to save Bo’s life. Will the three be able to band together to figure it out?

Will they be able to find out that Kevin stole it, especially on Philip’s orders? On the other hand, Philip and Kevin panic. They thought their plan was quite foolproof, with Russel out of town for a conference and nobody knowing they were going to steal the miracle drug.

But the presence of Shawn and Steve was a big surprise and an obstacle that was hard to counter. If that wasn’t enough, Dr. Russell left early and is already headed back to Salem from his conference. What will Kevin do now and how will they tackle this new danger? Does Philip have some ideas?

Lastly, Sarah demands Xander be honest. She has been trying to figure out why her husband is so adamant about buying the hospital. Will she be able to get the truth out of him? Will he accept his plans and the fact that EJ is his direct competitor in making that happen? Stay tuned.

