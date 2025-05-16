While the US edition of The Traitors has been very successful, the UK version of the unique game show is not far behind. The first three seasons of The Traitors UK saw civilians participating, but the next edition will feature celebrities and known faces from the entertainment world.

The UK edition premiered in November 2022 and concluded in December that year. Season 2 aired in January 2024, while season 3 was broadcast in January 2025. The fourth season is bound to be the most unique with an all-star lineup, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming edition.

The Traitors UK Season 4: Meet The All-Star Cast

The fourth season of The Tractors UK will premiere in Fall 2025, and the all-star cast will play the game for charity. Here’s the list:

Alan Carr: Comedian

Cat Burns: Singer and songwriter

Celia Imrie: Actor

Charlotte Church: Singer and activist

Clare Balding: Broadcaster and author

David Olusoga: Historian and filmmaker

Joe Marler: Former rugby player and podcaster

Joe Wilkinson: Comedian

Jonathan Ross: Presenter

Kate Garraway: Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont: Comedian

Mark Bonnar: Actor

Nick Mohammed: Actor and comedian

Niko Omilana: Content creator

Paloma Faith: Singer, songwriter, and actor

Ruth Codd: Actor

Stephen Fry: Actor, writer, and presenter

Tameka Empson: Actor and comedian

Tom Daley: Olympian, author, broadcaster, and entrepreneur

The Traitors UK Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Claudia Winkleman, the English broadcaster, hosts The Traitors UK. She said, “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander around the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks, but that would be a lie,” per a press release (via BBC).

It further stated that the castle doors are open “to an all-star cast who are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal.” Touted as a psychological game format, it is set to be “a nine-part celebrity version” which will come to BBC One and iPlayer in the fall. Fans are quite excited to enjoy the game.

“The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100K for a charity of their choice,” according to the official statement. Season three averaged 10.3 million viewers across 12 episodes, with the first episode reaching 10.9 million, making it the biggest unscripted series in the market, per numbers.

Additionally, The Traitors UK has also won several awards, including the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual, the NTA for Reality Competition, and the RTS award for Entertainment. Claudia has also won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance and the RTS award for Entertainment Performance for her incredible hosting.

