It has been half a decade since Netflix and Ubisoft first unveiled plans to bring Assassin’s Creed to television. Since then, updates have been few and far between. But a new wave of movement behind the scenes signals that the project is finally gaining momentum.

According to Collider, a solid group of writers, many of whom have worked on some high-profile series, have joined the fold, giving the long-dormant project a fresh shot of life.

Big Names Step Into the Writer’s Room

Roberto Patino, known for his work on Westworld, is stepping in as co-showrunner, teaming up with Halo’s David Wiener. Around them, an impressive list of names has formed a writer’s room: Claire Kiechel, who contributed to The Acolyte, Jaquén Castellanos of The Affair, Sanaz Toossi, who worked on A League of Their Own, and Emily St. John Mandel, the mind behind Station Eleven.

Along with them are Sam Reynolds (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Daniel Goldberg, and Tom Hemmings. With a lineup like that, the creative energy backing this show seems ready to meet the high expectations of a franchise that’s spent over a decade embedded in pop culture.

The writer’s room for the Assassin’s Creed Netflix Live-Action Show has been announced! The show is currently listed for the 2025-2026 television season! (via Nexuspointnews) pic.twitter.com/0hhzDZWaBt — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) May 13, 2025

Plot Still Under Wraps

While no specific story details have emerged yet, there’s still no confirmation on whether the series will adapt an existing narrative from the games or head into uncharted territory. Early on, Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart was attached to lead the project, but he stepped away in 2023, just one year after his involvement had been announced.

Netflix has eyes on a 2025 or 2026 release window, but considering how long it took to assemble a writing team, even that target could be flexible. Still, it’s more movement than fans have seen in years.

The Last Time Assassin’s Creed Hit the Screen

This won’t be the first time Assassin’s Creed finds itself on screen. A 2016 feature film attempted to translate the game’s lore into cinema, with Michael Fassbender in the lead role. While it managed to pull in over $240 million at the box office (per Box Office Mojo), the response was largely negative. Critics were harsh, the audiences weren’t thrilled either, and the adaptation quickly faded into obscurity despite its commercial return.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has always thrived in its own world, with vast historical backdrops, secret wars between assassins and templars, and the sci-fi twist of genetic memory travel via the Animus. The latest entry, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in Japan’s Sengoku period, continues to expand that universe.

For those curious about the film that came before, the 2016 version is currently streaming on Max.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: All’s Fair: Cast Details, Synopsis & What To Expect From Kim Kardashian’s Legal Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News