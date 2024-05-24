Get ready to witness the prequel of prequels in the Star Wars franchise as The Acolyte, a series set at the end of the High Republic era, is arriving on Disney+. The show takes place before the main Star Wars films, where the light is at its peak, but the dark side is beginning to rise.

What makes the show even more exciting is that this would be the first time that the High Republic era would be showcased in a live-action project. If you are intrigued by Star Wars: The Acolyte, here is all you need to know about the show.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Premiere Date

The Acolyte is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4th at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The series consists of eight episodes, with the first two being released together on the premiere day. The rest of the six episodes will be aired weekly on Tuesdays.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Plot Details

The Acolyte is described as a mystery thriller that revolves around a respected Jedi Master who investigates a series of crimes that reveal some dark secrets and put him into a conflict with a former Padawan student. “In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

As for why the show is set in the High Republic era, series creator Leslye Headland revealed that she did not want to include any legacy characters from Star Wars in the series. “There were two reasons I wanted to set it in that particular time period and that far away from the prequels. One, I didn’t want to mess with any canon,” Headland said in an interview with Den of Geek.

“The other thing that I loved about this period was the lack of legacy characters. I was too nervous to take them on, but also, I feel like we’ve seen a lot of that. [The High Republic] felt like a sandbox that I could easily jump into,” she added.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Star Cast

The show stars Lee Jung-jae as Sol, the Jedi master, with Amandla Stenberg playing the former Padawan learner, Mae. The cast also includes Manny Jacinto as Qimir, Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon, Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar, Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya, Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh, Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca, Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara, and Abigail Thorn. David Harewood, Amy Tsang, and Margarita Levieva appear in the show in undisclosed roles.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Trailer

The official trailer for the series was released back in March, which can be checked out below:

The makers have also unveiled a special clip featuring an action-packed fight between Sol and Mae:

