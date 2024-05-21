Get ready to watch Jennifer Lopez in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi film Atlas. The actress essays the titular role of a vulnerable yet fierce data scientist in the action thriller, who is forced to face her biggest fear, AI, on a mission to seize a renegade robot.

The hype around the film has skyrocketed, as it features some high-octane action sequences performed by Jennifer Lopez. Are you excited about the release of Atlas? Read on to find out how and when you can watch the film.

How and When to Watch Atlas on Netflix?

Atlas is slated to be released on Netflix on Friday, May 24th, 2024. The film will be available to stream for the global audience at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday. To watch the movie, you need an active subscription to Netflix. The streaming giant offers a standard ad-supported monthly plan at $6.99. Ad-free standard and premium plans at $15.49 and $22.99 per month offer additional benefits.

What is Netflix’s Atlas About?

The film follows Atlas Shepherd, a government analyst who is sent to a distant world to defeat her enemy, a robot warrior who has turned her life upside down. Atlas, who has major trust issues about people and distrusts AI, is stranded in a powerful armour suit and must overcome her fear of technology by working with it on her mission.

“Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving humanity’s future from AI is to trust it,” says the official synopsis of the film.

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Atlas?

As we already know, Jennifer Lopez stars in the film as Atlas Shepherd. The actress is joined by Simu Liu, who plays the renegade robot Harlan. Sterling K. Brown appears in the film as Colonel Banks, Atlas’ ally in the mission, while Gregory James Cohan voices Smith, the AI program. Mark Strong stars in the role of General Jake Boothe.

Atlas is helmed by Brad Peyton, who earlier directed Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, and Rampage. The script is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. The project is a co-production of ASAP Entertainment, Safehouse Pictures, Nuyorican Productions, and Berlanti-Schechter Films.

Is There a Trailer for Atlas?

Yes, Netflix unveiled a 2-minute, 30-second-long official trailer for Atlas on April 23. You can watch it below.

