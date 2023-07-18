Actor Simu Liu took the world by storm with his impeccable acting skills in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and became a worldwide phenomenon. Without any guesses, Liu has a massive fan following in India as well and fans would love to see him coming to India soon. However, it seems the actor is even more eager to visit the beautiful country and work with some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry.

Don’t believe it? Well, let us tell you what the Marvel star said when he was asked about Indian movies and how he would love to be a part of a Bollywood movie.

While speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, Simu Liu, the actor who portrays Ken in the upcoming ‘Barbie‘ movie, shared insights about his experiences working on the film and expressed his admiration for Bollywood. Apart from talking about his upcoming movie, Liu revealed his affinity for Bollywood and his desire to eventually work in Indian cinema. Liu was highly impressed by the recent release ‘RRR,’ describing it as “phenomenal” and “absolutely incredible.” Drawing a parallel between Barbie and Bollywood, Liu highlighted the focus on musicality, singing, and dancing in both domains.

“RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood. There’s, you know, just the focus on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they’re singing, and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way,” Simu Liu said during an interview.

He further expressed his specific desire to feature in a Bollywood dance number, emphasizing his eagerness to make it happen. Simu Liu added, “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

Simu Liu’s aspirations to venture into Bollywood reflect the growing influence and popularity of Indian cinema worldwide. He is not the only actor who expressed a desire to engage with Bollywood, recognizing its significant impact on global cinema. As Liu’s career continues to soar, his inclination toward Bollywood showcases his versatility and willingness to explore diverse cinematic genres.

Fans eagerly await the release of ‘Barbie,’ where Simu Liu’s portrayal of Ken is sure to captivate audiences and further establish him as a multifaceted actor. With Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie leading the cast, Barbie has already generated significant anticipation ahead of its release on July 21, 2023. However, it will face competition from Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated ‘Oppenheimer,’ which is also scheduled to hit theatres on the same day.

