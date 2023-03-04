SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR is all set to roar again at the box office. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film released yesterday in the USA. Considering the craze among western media and critics, the film was expected to perform really well and exactly the same thing is happening. Keep reading to know more!

There’s no doubt, SS Rajamouli‘s film has taken the reputation of Indian cinema one level up across the globe. While the magnum opus was always expected to do well in the international market, no one in dreams would have thought that it’ll become a landmark film in the west and even bag a nomination at the Oscars. With so much craze, the box office collection is speaking volumes.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, RRR is doing really well with its re-release. The film released on 3rd March and going by the report, it is expected to wrap up its Friday collections at around $50,000. These are strong numbers for a re-release and a more surprising total is expected at the end of the weekend. Let’s see how much it will earn considering the Oscar buzz.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in the US on an awards season tour to promote RRR ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The film has already been feted with a Critics’ Choice Award win that comes right after creating headlines at the 80th Golden Globes.

The SS Rajamouli directorial tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

