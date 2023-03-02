Ram Charan Proves He's The Mega Power Star As Soaks In Some Sunlight While Promoting 'RRR' In The US

Indian star Ram Charan is in the US on an awards season tour to promote ‘RRR’ ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Ram, while promoting the film on a chat show, chose a tan and white-coloured ensemble and shared the images of his look on Instagram.

He captioned it: “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me. @rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again.”

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

The film has already been feted with a Critics’ Choice Award win that comes right after creating headlines at the 80th Golden Globes.

