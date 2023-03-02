Prabhas is among the most popular and busiest actors in the industry right now. The Baahubali actor has a lot of accolades in his kitty and his phenomenal work craft speaks for him. The actor firmly believes in avoiding controversy and keeping his personal life private. However, when you are a big star like Prabhas, it’s not easy to do that. He is currently making headlines owing to his alleged breakup with actress Anushka Shetty & a report has now revealed the real reason behind their split that might leave you shocked!

South Superstars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have often painted headlines owning to their crackling chemistry and the blockbuster films that have done together. The duo first met in the year 2009 on the sets of Billa. It was reported that the actors were in a relationship but later, they parted ways. However, the reason never came out in public. Now, as per reports, it has been revealed that it was Anushka’s alleged affair with a senior actor that led to their breakup. Scroll below to read the details!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report in Siasat.com claimed that Prabhas and Anushka’s alleged breakup was not a mutual one, but rather because of Anushka cheating on the Baahubali actor. It has been claimed that after learning about her alleged affair, Prabhas distanced himself. In fact, the actor’s mother too expressed disapproval of Anushka and stated she doesn’t want her to become her daughter–in–law after the rumour broke in the industry.

Notably, the actors never accepted their relationship and always claimed that they were just good friends. In fact, their PR teams also remained tightlipped about the whole episode.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for his release Adipurush which will also star Kriti Sanon in a lead role. Apart from it, he will also be seen in Project K along with Deepika Padukone.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: RC15 Vs Indian 2: Ram Charan & Kamal Haasan To Face A Massive Clash At The Box Office In 2024 – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News