Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest Indian films and no one can argue that it is among the most-anticipated films right now. For the unversed, its teaser saw some brutally negative reactions coming in and immediately after that, the makers announced that they’ll be doing some work on the film and called for a postponement. Now, editor Ashish Mhatre gives an insight into the magnum opus.

Post receiving negative feedback from all across, be it related to VFX work or Saif Ali Khan’s look as Raavan, the makers announced the postponement to rework on the film. As per the last update, the magnum opus is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023. There have been reports stating that some major changes are being made and now, the editor of the film himself is giving the update.

Talking to ETimes, Adipurush editor Ashish Mhatre clarified that they haven’t made any major changes to the film. He said, “We have not made any alterations in the film post the criticism, we did the film which was planned already. We did some changes whenever a demand came for any particular scene but otherwise, there have been no major changes in the film. We are following the same way from where we started the film because we have not made any mistake in the first place, that needs rectification.”

He further even shared that the entire Adipurush team was in deep shock when the initial reactions to the teaser came in. He also accepted that whatever they wanted to convey failed to reach the audience.

Ashish Mhatre added, “There are two possibilities – one is that the world that we created was not expected by the audience as they are used to seeing Ram and Sita in that old monotonous looks and were expecting that Adipurush will be on similar lines. The second reason could be that the majority of the people didn’t see the 3D version of the teaser, they just saw it on their mobile phones. So when some of the people saw the teaser again in 3D, they changed their views and also agreed that watching the teaser on mobile gave them a different notion. Many of them took back their words and reviews after watching the 3D version of the teaser,” addressing the negativity around the film.

