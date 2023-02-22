The climax of Avengers: End Game is undoubtedly one of the most iconic scenes in the history of superhero fandom. As Captain America calls out the Avengers to assemble with the war cry, the scene gives goosebumps every time you watch it. With the climax scene being a visual delight, a newly edited video shows a Bollywood actor joining forces.

As Bollywood is trying to make its own universe with movies based on the action genre, they are trying to match the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the new concept of the universe being introduced in Bollywood, the future looks promising. However, what if a Bollywood messiah actor showed up when Cap was going to take on Thanos and his army in the battle? Read on to find out ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Swagat To Karo Humara”, says Salman Khan while he joins forces with Captain America in an edited video that has been going viral. The video shows Captain America turning “left” when the portal opens and he sees, Salman Khan doing his famous dance step from upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The video was posted by a video creator who has an Instagram handle by the name of SAB BTC with the caption, “Only Selmon Bhoi could defeat Thanos”. So far the video has reached over 12k views and has more than 2.5k likes. Watch the hilarious video below as fans are commenting about how Salman bhai can beat Thanos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAB BTC (@sab.btc)

While reacting to Salman Khan’s appearance, a user commented, “Kisi Ka Captain Kisi Ka America”. Another added, “Thanos Farmhouse Chal”

Netizens were keen to note a deer in the video and commented, “Pichhe hiran hai”. Another added, “Selmon bhai supremacy”.

A non-Salman Khan fan commented, “akhir me tub sab me milke mujhe bhi salomon bhai ka fan bna diya na”. Another added, “ailaaa multiverse”

“Breaking news -Thanos died when he was just casually walking on footpath when he was ran over by a car 🚗”, added another.

For more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Javed Akhtar Reacts To His Viral Video In Which He Tears Apart Pakistan Over 26/11 Attackers Roaming Freely, Says Pakistanis ‘Clapped’ For Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News