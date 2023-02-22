Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses worldwide, and she has been widely appreciated by the audience for essaying the role of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, her character arc came to an end during the events of Avengers: Endgame. But it seems Marvel is planning to bring her back in future projects, and this news apparently comes from a ‘trusted and proven source’. So MCU and Scarlett fans buckle up and keep reading.

After years of demanding a solo Black Widow film, the MCU brought the film after the Endgame, but unfortunately, it did not receive the response one had expected. Scarlett stole our hearts every time she popped up on the screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been a lot of speculations going around. MCU is planning to bring back OG Avengers in some form in their future projects. Now, according to the Giant Freaking Robot’s trusted and proven sources, Scarlett Johansson will be back as the deceased ‘Avenger’ in the future. With the beginning of the multiversal saga, it is not a farfetched idea. But nothing has been made official or announced by the studio.

As per the report, Scarlett Johansson’s return to MCU has been narrowed down to two projects; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. She is rumoured to return for three films, and we have seen her appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War as well, so there are chances that Scarlett may have a cameo or special appearance in Captain America: New World Order.

Besides Scarlett Johansson, there were strong rumours of Robert Downey Jr’s comeback in the MCU, but that has been put down by Marvel exec saying his Iron Man is off the table now. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope it all works out and we get to see Scarlett’s Black Widow once again!

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney Really Affects THIS WWE Star Who Confesses Having A Huge Crush On The Euphoria Star: “I’m Just Sitting Like ‘Ahhhh’, She F*cking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News