Sydney Sweeney has a huge fan following after her charismatic performance in Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Voyeurs, and many others. While her fans adore her on-screen performance, a current WWE star has confessed that he has a huge crush on her. Read on to find out more about it!

The 25-year-old actress got herself an Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria. She started her career with small roles in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars, as well as movies like Under the Silver Lake and In the Vault, etc. Her performance has left the audiences spellbound and even one current WWE wrestler could not resist falling for her.

Logan Paul, who is currently working with WWE and has been seen in the ring taking on the big names of the industry, confessed his feelings for Sydney Sweeney. On his podcast show, ‘Impaulsive Podcast’ in February 2022, the WWE star said, “She f**king affects me. No, she affects me. She f**king affects me, bro. I said it. Whatever.”

Later in the conversation, Logan seemed sad when got to know that Sydney has a boyfriend. He later adds, “She has a longtime boyfriend. That’s the thing. That’s the thing. She doesn’t want me. She’s got a nice man.”

While praising Sydney Sweeney’s character of Cassie in Euphoria, the WWE star said, “I gotta convince myself that the character is not the person” He later adds, “Her character Cassie [in Euphoria], she plays it so well but off camera not on set, bro the girl’s incredible. She’s incredible, you know, she’s like been fixing a Bronco, like a Ford Bronco, like by hand. She’s like working with her hands.”

The YouTuber turned wrestler has made several appearances in the WWE ring and even had his “Lucky Shot” for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, he could not win the match but is expecting a tight storyline against Seth Rollins at the current moment. While there has been no confirmation, they might face each other at the upcoming WrestleMania.

