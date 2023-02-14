Dwayne Johnson, wrestler turned Hollywood star has been speculated to return to the WWE ring for quite a long time. Many rumors and statements have been circulated hinting that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might return at the upcoming WrestleMania event. While there has been no confirmation of his return, an old WWE wrestler gave him an open challenge.

On the other hand, many are also calling out The Rock to return and take on his cousin brother Roman Reigns. As the current WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief has been ruling and continuing the “Blood Line” story very well. It would be a dream come true if The Rock returns to take on them!

Following the stories, an ex-wrestler from WWE, Lance Archer called out Dwayne Johnson on social media. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE wrestler challenged The Rock at the Arlington Renegades’ upcoming match. Lance Archer wrote, “Hey @TheRock If you’re gonna be at @XFLRenegades game on Saturday. I’ll meet ya at the 50yd line! What say you?”.

While there has been no reply by Dwayne Johnson, checkout the tweet below!

Hey @TheRock If you’re gonna be at @XFLRenegades game on Saturday. I’ll meet ya at the 50yd line! What say you? pic.twitter.com/EZGQi9Rl4A — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 13, 2023

Lance Archer is not a part of any wrestling company at the moment as he hasn’t been booked in a while. He was associated with AEW Japan and hasn’t been seen in a ring as he suffered a concussion. Even in the past, Archer tweeted out to make it 100% clear that his AEW absence is not his fault. However, his tweet does not seem to be in reply to anyone as he just felt compelled to let everyone know this information.

The Rock returning to the wrestling arena has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. As the upcoming WrestleMania 39 is heading to Hollywood, the chances of him showing up at the event is a little high.

