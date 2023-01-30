American actor Dwayne Johnson is well known for his appearances in films like the Fast & Furious series, The Mummy Returns, Black Adams, and many more. While he is a popular actor, he was also a professional wrestler and had several championships.

Even though he has moved away from wrestling and has turned to acting career he has maintained an immaculate and well-toned body. Interestingly, he’s 50 years old now, and maintaining such a chiseled figure seems like an impossible task at that age.

Dwayne Johnson has defied the norms by maintaining his buffed-up shape after years of acting and wrestling, which has raised questions about how genuine his regimen for staying fit at such an age is. American UFC color commentator and podcaster, Joe Rogan once accused him of using steroids to maintain his physique.

The UFC commentator has a massive following, with 14 million+ subscribers on his YouTube channel PowerfulJRE and through his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. The problem is that anything controversial that comes out of his mouth becomes a trending topic on social media. Given what he said about The Rock, his words may have come back to bite him.

In one of the podcasts, the UFC commentator admitted that he wasn’t surprised “at all” by Liver King’s confession after a video of fitness influencer Brian Johnson aka Liver King, who recently admitted he was taking steroids to achieve his physique. Rogan then quickly turned his focus to Johnson using his former wrestling name. “The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said.

“He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a fucking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30,” said Joe Rogan.

However, it is worth pointing out that Dwayne Johnson back in 2009 admitted he had “tried” steroids when he was a teenager. During a conversation with MTV, he said, “Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19. Didn’t know what we were doing.” Since then the former wrestler has said he leads a steroid-free life.

