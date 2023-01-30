Brad Pitt is one of the Hollywood A-listers who have given back-to-back hit movies and gained the popularity that he has now. Other than his acting skills, the Babylon actor also gets followed and admired because of his handsome looks. However, it’s not just because of his professional achievements, the actor often leads the headlines for his controversial personal life. Today we bring you a throwback video, where Brad Pitt can be seen getting quite uncomfortable in an interview on getting asked about Angelina Jolie with a twist of Jennifer Aniston. Check out his response in return and how netizens reacted to the whole set. Scroll below!

Before Angelina Jolie, Brad had previously tied the knot with Jennifer Aniston in 2000. However, after 5 years of their marital bliss they had called it quits. Later, he had married Angelina but their marriage also didn’t last. Now, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor gets spotted with new actresses and models every now and then, making dating headlines.

Today, we bring you a throwback video as shared by a Brad Pitt fan page named bradpittofficial_ on Instagram, where the actor can be seen getting quite uncomfortable in the interview. When he was asked about how it was when he had first laid his eyes on Angelina Jolie with a twist of Jennifer Aniston (Ross & Rachel reference from Friends) or how it feels that people notice him more because of his looks – Brad Pitt gave a rather rude reaction to it. He had thrown the chewing gum on the face of the interviewer and asked for the ‘next question’ – this gesture had grabbed a lot of attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittoffical__)

This whole interview set didn’t sit right with the netizens and they poured their reaction in the comment section. One wrote, “I’m just happy this interview happened that “brat” needed to be put in this kind of situation.”

Another one commented, “Hey Brad that was f***** up. Now I have another reason not to like that guy I never did like that actor but now I know why. And I love Mel Gibson.”

Another one wrote, “Bad boy 👎”

Well, what are your thoughts about Brad Pitt’s reaction? Let us know in the comment section.

