Tobey Maguire is one of the first and successful live-action Spider-Man who became everyone’s favourite neighbourhood superhero. Well, Tobey’s Peter Parker has received a lot of appreciation over the years, and it still gets the attention it deserves. On the other hand, a recently released Netflix original show Tim Burton’s Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega has been breaking all the records worldwide. However, what would you think if these two iconic characters get a crossover in a video? Scroll below to watch the hilarious video!

Tobey’s Peter Parker, helmed by Sam Raimi, is the OG in the list of Spider-Man’s universe which was then followed by Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Jenna’s acting career also took a sharp turn after her stint in Wednesday.

In this shared video by Kevin Hutchinson Jr on Instagram, we got a glimpse of a crossover between Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker that we could have never imagined. The two iconic characters can be seen sharing a stage in the edited video and dancing on the viral Wednesday song ‘Goo Goo Muck’. However, what’s even more hilarious is Tobey’s Peter Parker’s last expression.

Wondering what might be? Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hutchinson Jr. (@trainer_hutch)

However, this edited video has become everyone’s favourite and has been going viral on social media. Netizens have been dropping their opinions in the comment section. While one wrote, “Emo Parker and Wednesday would have made a perfect couple”, another one commented, “Who leaked a scene from Wednesday season 2”. Another one lauded the editor and wrote, “😂😂 ULTRA PRO MAX EDITOR….” One of the comments can be read as, “Tobey >> wednesday.” One of the netizens also wrote, “Finally a worthy opponent 🔥🔥😎”

A few of them even pointed at Tobey Maguire‘s Peter Parker iconic scream. Well, what are your thoughts about this dance-off? Who do you think would have won the battle? Let us know your opinion about this hilarious crossover.

