Marvel is all set to introduce their big bad villain, Kang the Conqueror, for the upcoming phases 5 and 6 with Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors will be seen in the role of the big baddie, whom the audience has already seen in the series, Loki, as He Who Remains. A few days back, the trailer of the film was released, and it renewed the excitement level among the fans once again. Now, as per sources, new and interesting details involving the Avengers have been hinted at.

For the unversed, Paul Rudd will once again reprise the role of Ant-Man, and the fans already know that he played a very important part during the events of Endgame; hence it makes sense for him to kickstart the fifth phase of MCU. The audience has already seen how important the Pym particles are, and the quantum realm is still a mystery to us.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania will explore the quantum realm more vividly, and we will finally get a few answers regarding that. Since the concept of a multiverse has already been introduced in MCU, and Kang has multiple variants, as we have witnessed in Endgame, it’s natural that people would wonder whether he has confronted the other Avengers or not! According to a report in Screenrant, Marvel has dropped a new promo where the audience got a better look at how menacing Majors antagonist is going to be.

As per the report, the promo shows a snippet of conversation between Kang and Scott, where he asks the latter whether he has killed him before, which foreshadows the fact that he has defeated a number of Avengers. This surely raises fans’ concern for their beloved Ant-Man, as we have already witnessed in the trailer that he is getting beaten to a pulp by the villain. Check out the insane promo shared on Twitter by MCU – CoveredGeekly.

It has also been shown in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania trailer that Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, does not necessarily have to win against Kang, meaning he must be buying time for the others to do something which might help them defeat this particular variant.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathyryn Newt, and Jonathan Majors starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania will be released in the theatres on 17th February 2023.

