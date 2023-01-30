James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been in the headlines since before its release. Fans and movie lovers highly anticipated the sequel of the 2009 blockbuster. It created and broke records back then, and even now, it has been doing the same. Recently, it has achieved a new feat adding a feather to its cap. It is not an alien concept that superhero movies are popular among fans worldwide, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been doing great at that. Still, they, too, could not escape the game-changing Cameron film.

MCU, led by Kevin Feige has all the correct formulae for a film’s commercial success, a fantastic universe of superheroes collaborating and coming to one another’s help when the time arrives. Massive Hollywood stars portray those characters with great charisma and conviction. But then comes James with his blue-skinned people and tons of realistic VFX works, and BAM!

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Cameron’s Avatar films are a huge commercial success and are known to everyone, but now it has achieved a new record which the much celebrated MCU still needs to accomplish to date. According to a Twitter handle, Discussing Film, the sequel carrying forward the story of Jake Sully and his new family has become the first film to be at the number one position at the box office for seven weekends. The post read, “‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ is the first film since ‘AVATAR’ to be #1 at the box office for 7 weekends.”

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ is the first film since ‘AVATAR’ to be #1 at the box office for 7 weekends. Read our review: https://t.co/FfoibUiM6v pic.twitter.com/sFgteiEhMc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2023

James Cameron, no doubt, is basking in the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, as it has been making headlines and smashing every film record on its way. Earlier, the Titanic director had criticised the superhero genre, and now he must be smirking at the corner seeing this.

For the unversed, the Avatar director is also re-releasing his other masterpiece, Titanic, on Valentine’s day this year since it will be the film’s 25th anniversary. Also, James Cameron will bring the movie with a higher frame rate and in the modern formats of 3D, 4K and HDR. As per the news, the remastered classic will be released in the theatres on 10th February.

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Moves Closer To Titanic’s $2.194 Billion, All Set To Become The 3rd Highest Grossing Film In History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News