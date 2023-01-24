James Cameron, who is basking in the glory of his recent successful film, Avatar: The Way of Water is considered to be one of the industry’s most innovative filmmakers in Hollywood. He has given several films like Titanic, The Terminator series, and the action comedy True Lies.

Often with his films, he pushed the boundaries of cinematic capability with his use of novel technologies. He also often speaks about his love for the big screens. This is the reason why Cameron’s Titanic will be re-released in theatres.

James Cameron plans to rerelease the movie in theatres to mark the 25th anniversary of the movie because he doesn’t think he’ll live to see the 50th. Titanic is the third highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

After deciding to re-release the 1997 film for its 25th anniversary, the question of when arose, to which Cameron had an unusual response. The director has decided not to re-release the film on its official 25th anniversary, December 19, 2023, but rather on Valentine’s Day, and he explains why.

“Then the question was, ‘Okay, what’s the date?’ Well, the date that made sense to me was Valentine’s Day, because, in the original release, which was from 1997 to 1998, we came out a few days before Christmas. I think it was December 16. But the highest-grossing single day of the release was Valentine’s Day,” James Cameron said to Sirius XM.

Titanic director further said, “Kind of obvious why, but very unusual for a film that’s been in the marketplace for two months to have its biggest single performing day. So it’s a celebration of love. It’s a celebration of the movie, at the same time. And it’s a celebration of the success of the movie as well. So, yeah. So it’s just a little fuller and a little more around you. But we haven’t changed the frame of the movie. There’s no Easter eggs or little, you know, end-credit sequence. We don’t have to tease another movie.”

The decision is based on a careful examination of previous ticket sales. Those eager to see the film again will be able to do so on February 10 in 3D 4K HDR and high frame rate. James Cameron also clarified that while the remastering was completed ten years ago, Dolby Atmos is a new addition to the experience.

