Hollywood director James Cameron is probably on cloud nine with the success of his latest release, Avatar: The Way Of Water. He has three of his films among the list of top ten highest-grossing films of all time. We know that people get inspired by great things, and consciously or subconsciously, people tend to incorporate them into their own work. Cameron himself is a celebrated director, and it won’t be unbelievable if he developed a pattern or projected his previous work in his current project.

The first film Avatar was released way back in 2009, and after over a decade, Cameron came back with the sequel in a more grand way, yet again changing the entire experience of the cinemagoers. His other film Titanic too, changed the history of cinema and went on to win 11 Oscars.

But we don’t know whether you all noticed or not, James Cameron reused an impactful line from Titanic in Avatar: The Way of Water. In an interview with EW, the handler addressed the phrase “I see you”, which was featured both in Titanic and Avatar 2. The director explained that it is a significant line and “resonates with people”.

James Cameron, in context to that phrase, said, “I literally was just sitting there coming up with, What would one tribal person say to another tribal person from a different group? ‘I see you’ was the most obvious thing. Like, literally just go to the most basic semiotics of it. And then I started layering in all these other meanings, and I went back and saw I’d already done that. I always tell my crew, ‘I’ve only ever had four or five good ideas. I just keep recycling them.'”

Did you guys notice this similarity between the two films other than Kate Winslet being a major common factor? Let us know in the comment section!

