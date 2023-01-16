American socialite and model Hailey Bieber is a popular face who enjoys a large fan following on social media. Yet there are times when people get confused and mistake them for some other celebrities. In a recent event, the paparazzi mistook Hailey for Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid; that too on the same night! Ouch! That must have been a tad bit humiliating!

Like Mrs Bieber, the other two are also established models, and for the unversed, Hailey and Kendall are really good friends, and they have been friends since 2012. She was initially friends with Kylie Jenner, and it was Kylie who introduced her friend to her sister. But the two became friends quickly.

Talking about the video clip that was posted on Instagram by an account called Hottestcelebrities. The other night Hailey Bieber along with her husband, Justin Bieber, stepped out in the city for some event. The model wore a pretty black dress which was off the shoulder, paired with a pair of long black stockings and with her tied up in a top knot. She looked pretty as always, but the paparazzi marred it all as soon as they addressed her as Kendall Jenner first.

The same night the couple must have been attending another event, and there as well, the paps mistook her for Bella Hadid, another eminent model and Hailey’s contemporary. One of the people called Hailey Bieber out as Bella, while someone else soon corrected their mistake, saying, “That’s not Bella”. She stayed calm and maintained her composure even though the confusion happened twice and on the same night. Check out the video here:

Fans filled the comments section with laughing emojis, and among them one user said, “but Justin, everyone knows who he is, the difference between real fame and who got married to become famous.” One of the user even dragged Justin’s ex Selena Gomez into it saying, “a selena fan obssesed w hailey more than hailey fan”, while others stayed put to just emojis.

On the other hand, Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, dressed in an oversized jacket with an orange t-shirt inside and his trademark beanie.

