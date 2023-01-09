Supermodel Hailey Bieber is known for making fashion statements every now and then. And recently, she took a jibe at nepotism and flaunted it on a t-shirt. Now, Iron Man starrer Gwyneth Paltrow also wants to do the same. Scroll below to get the scoop and Gwyneth reaction!

Gwyneth rose to fame after doing projects under Marvel’s Iron Man, where she played Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s personal assistant and love interest and later, wife. Pepper Potts’ character couldn’t have become what has become if it wasn’t for Paltrow.

Very recently, Hailey Bieber was papped wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Nepo Baby’ graphics on it with baggy jeans and clean-glam makeup. She made quite a noise with her look and it was shared by InStyle magazine on their Instagram handle.

As soon as the picture went out, Hollywood celebs couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to it. One of them was Gwyneth Paltrow. Taking a quite classic jibe at Nepotism, the actress responded, “I might need a few of these,” in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

The nepotism debacle is never-ending. While Hailey Bieber belongs to an acting family which includes her step-dad, Stephen Baldwin, Gwyneth also comes from a famous family, including her actress mother Blythe Danne, and late dad Bruce Paltrow (director).

Many Hollywood celebrities have been giving their opinions about the ‘nepo-baby’ debate, and after a long time Hailey Bieber took a dig at the whole scenario with sass by saying it on her chest and it seems Gwyneth Paltrow has been supporting her with full suave. This debacle started after New York Magazine released a cover story about Nepotism and they had put a few A-lister Hollywood celebs’ pictures, including Dakota Johnson, John David Washington, Jack Quaid, Maude Apatow, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Platt, Maya Hawke, and Zoe Kravitz.

