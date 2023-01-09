While the DCU camp suffers to find a hook where it hangs stably away from the chaos it is now, some projects are moving towards release swiftly. One of which is The Flash, which also brings back Ben Affleck as Batman for a special appearance. But while that is exciting news for the fans, this could be potentially the second last time we see him play Bruce Wayne before his cameo in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor now details what led him to quit DCU and run away from playing the iconic cape crusader.

It was with Henry Cavill as Superman in Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice, that Ben made his debut in the DCU as Bruce Wayne. He was instantly loved by the audience and they couldn’t think of anyone else. He made a lot of appearances in the future that followed and was even given a solo film to shape with Affleck writing, directing and acting in it. But it never happened and he remained the only Batman with no solo outing.

While the fans were still in hope that the solo Batman movie with Ben Affleck in the left right and centre will happen someday, the actor announced his exit from the IP multiple times. But this time around he is serious and his two upcoming cameos are probably to very last time we see him suit up for the part. Talking about the same, back in 2022, he credited Matt Damon for the suggestion to quit and below is all you need to know about the same.

Ben Affleck who has never minced his words to convey his dismay about working on Joss Whedon’s Justice League, as per The Digital Fix said, “I had a really nadir experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons. Not blaming anybody, there’s a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really shitty things, awful things happened. But, that’s when I was like, I’m not going to do that anymore.”

Ben Affleck talking about Matt Damon’s advice continued, “In fact, I talked to you [Matt Damon] about it and you were a principal influence on that decision. I want to do the things that would bring me joy. Then we went and did The Last Duel and I had fun every day on this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t likable. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn’t chasing.”

So, this time witness Ben Affleck as Batman on the biggest screen possible in The Flash & Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom because it could be the last. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

