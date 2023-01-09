James Cameron, one of the finest directors of the world, has always been in the news for his projects. His recently released, Avatar: The Way of Water is on the verge of becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Cameron’s movies have always had a major impact on pop culture. Released in 1998, James Cameron directed Titanic movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet went on to bag an Oscar.

Throughout his career, all of James Cameron’s projects have been considered a masterpiece in terms of visual effects. With Titanic, the director reached a new height of success. His speech at the time of receiving made him sound overly arrogant. While receiving the award and thanking the cast, crew, and family, the director said, “I’m the king of the world!”.

James Cameron recently revealed he “was trying to express the joy and excitement” he was feeling. The director later explained his thought process of what he was feeling during the Oscars. On a conversation with Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (via CNN), he revealed he “was trying to express the joy and excitement”.

Check out his quote ahead, “But what I learned is, you don’t quote your own movie, to the Academy, if you win. Because it’s cringe-worthy. It makes the assumption that you didn’t win by a narrow margin, but that every single person sitting in the audience on that night at the Kodak Theatre, saw and loved Titanic, and we’ll never know how much we won by but it might not have been a landslide at all.”

However, with his recent release, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron might become “king of the world” by creating big box office hits and numbers. In his various interviews, the director has made clear his vision to create more sequels and explore the world of Pandora. As the movie has made it to the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, the future sequels are just in line!

Avatar: The Way of Water is now streaming in theatres.

