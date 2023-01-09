Ellen DeGeneres went through a tough phase after several celebrities called out her toxic behavior on sets of her show. Shortly after, it was her crew members who exposed her over non-payment of dues. While she’s bid goodbye to her talk show in 2021, Emily Ratajkowski is slamming her over an old Taylor Swift resurfaced interview.

It all began when a TikTok user (thatnostalgicgirl) shared a video clip of Taylor talking about how people have ‘reduced’ her work and career in the past. Hinting at her ill experience with Ellen on her talk show, Tay told during Apple TV Music interview, “When I was 23 and people were, kind of, reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once.”

The TikTok video with over 2.2 million views referred to interaction with Ellen DeGeneres where the host literally forced Taylor Swift to reveal details on her dating life. The host handed over a bell to the Wildest Dreams singer and asked her to ring it every time the screen showed a male celebrity she’s dated in the past.

The list included Justin Bieber, Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake. The scenario seemed to be quite embarrassing for Taylor Swift who could be heard saying, “Oh my god! I don’t know if I’m going to do this. This is like one shred of dignity that I have.”

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have seen the interview only now, where Ellen DeGeneres continued to force Taylor Swift into playing that game as she reacted, “Yes you will. What do you mean by one shred of dignity?”

Reacting to the TikTok video, Emily Ratajkowski slammed, “This is so f–ked up, she’s literally begging her to stop.”

The comment shared by Emily has over 68,000 likes.

Here’s the viral Taylor Swift interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2012:

