Taylor Swift is making all the headlines once again and this it’s not because of her singing or any achievement or even her personal life, it’s because of her cat. Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to find out why the Hollywood singer’s cat is trending all over the news and the reason might leave you in splits!

Taylor apart from being a successful singer is also a cat mother to three felines Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. Even though her pets don’t have any Instagram handles, it’s her IG handle through which we get to see her cute little paw children!

Now according to a report in All About Cats, Taylor Swift‘s cat Olivia Benson has become the third wealthiest pet in the world. The cat who is reportedly worth of $97 million (which after converting to Indian currency stands at Rs 802 crores) have “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads,” as stated in the same report.

Back in 2014, Taylor Swift had adopted Olivia Benson and had named her after a character on Law & Order: SVU. The cutesy feline can be seen almost every other day on Tay’s Instagram profile. Olivia also starred alongside Taylor Swift in a Diet Coke commercial.

For the unversed, the richest pet title went to a German shepherd known as Gunther VI, who is owned by the Gunther Corporation. He owes his $500 million fortune to his grandfather who was a very beloved pet of the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein. And the second wealthiest pet is Nala the cat with a net worth of $100 million followed by Taylor Swift’s Olivia, as reported in All About Cats.

