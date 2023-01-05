Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022. The duo met on the sets of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, became friends and then fell for each other. Whether you want to admit it or not, it’s hard to keep eyes off these two.

The pop-punk power couple never leaves a chance when it comes to shelling out major couple goals. Be it teasing each other on social media to even leaving hilarious comments on each other’s posts, they don’t shy away from indulging in PDAs and it seems Megan Fox doesn’t let get anything in her way of having a good time with his fiance. Do you know she once cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have s*x with her finance Kelly? Scroll down to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s s*x drive might just be the strongest force in the universe and the couple doesn’t let anything come in the way of making love. Once the actress shared a screenshot of her conversation with her stylist, Maeve Reilly revealing that she cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have s*x with her fiance. According to a report in Page six the conversation read – “ Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole so we could have s*x.” To which, her stylist responded, “I hate you”, along with three laughing emojis. The stylist further added, “ I’ll fix that.”

The conversation was shared on social media by Megan Fox and it happened during Billboards Music Awards 2022. Just to remind you, Kelly delivered a special performance at Billboards and dedicated his Twin flame song to Megan Fox. “ I wrote this song for my wife”, he said and it sparked their wedding rumours.

For the unversed, in their first joint interview, Kelly called Megan Fox his twin flame and revealed that they felt an instant connection on the sets.

For more such Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo Once Joked About “R*ping Beautiful Women” In The Show & The Viral Video Is Drawing His Social Media Ire All Over Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News