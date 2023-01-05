Advertisement

A video from Selena’s NYE yacht gateway has gone viral on the internet and it’s the best thing that you will come across today. Decked in gorgeous whites, Selena is rocking in a white and black bikini as she oozes out body positivity goals. In the video, Gomez seems really happy and healthy, which is great for her fans to see, especially after the release of her heartbreaking documentary My Mind &Me.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Selena can be seen having the best time with her gal pals. The actress is glowing and like a confident queen, she showed off her strong body in a bikini, leaving her fans awestruck. Throughout her career, Selena has shared her candid thoughts about self-love and body positivity with her fans.

Be it one -on one interview or her popular Titktok video, the 30 -year -old is never afraid to speak out about being comfortable in her own skin and how she keeps her confidence up. Over the years, Selena Gomez has preached to people to stay comfortable in their own skin. In the video, she is shelling out body positivity goals and her fans are all hearts.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez released her documentary My Mind & Me in November 2022, which deals with Selena’s struggle with lupus and bipolar disorder and her career in the entertainment industry as a whole.

Selena Gomez’s happy pictures and videos all over the internet are a treat for her fans and they just can’t stop gushing over them. And say she says, “ I am perfect, the way I am.” She truly is!

