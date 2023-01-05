Actress-cum-model Ashley Olsen who is the twin sister of the popular actress Elizabeth Olsen (aka Marvel’s Wanda Maximoff) tied the knot with the love of her life Louis Eisner in a hush-hush wedding ceremony recently. Even though there haven’t been many details about the ceremony, here’s what we found out through media reports. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Ashley has been dating Louis since 2017 and as the couple has been very private about their relationship there weren’t much details outside about them. Now, they are a happily married couple, and here’s what went on inside their secret wedding ceremony!

TV star turned fashionista Ashley Olsen tied the knot with her longtime beau Louis Eisner at a private Bel-Air on December 28, as an insider told Page Six. The report further suggested that the ceremony was a hush-hush one and only a few dozen people had attended the wedding.

Even though the details of the wedding is unclear, one of the sources revealed to Page Six that Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner’s wedding “went late with 50 people or so total.”

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps but last September, Ashley and Louis had made their first red-carpet appearance for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner’s dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company, as reported by Page Six.

Reportedly, Ashley’s twin sister “Full House” star and fashion designer, Mary-Kate Olsen was a supposed guest at the wedding. For the unversed, Mary had settled her divorce last year with her financier ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy. It can also be assumed that their other twin sister Elizabeth Olsen was also present at the ceremony, though confirmations on the same are yet to come.

Congratulations to Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner. May they have a long and happy married life ahead! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know!

