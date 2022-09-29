HBO television show House of the Dragan, which is the sequel to the hit fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, that started to air in August has amassed a huge fan following now. The show has become a hit among the audience, so much so, that speculations are rife that Elizabeth Olsen to make her appearance in season 2 of the show.

The new fantasy-drama series is set in approximately 200 years before the events of the hit GoT. The show focuses on the growing conflict within the silver-haired dragon-riding House Targaryen during their reign over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

As rumours about Elizabeth Olsen being cast in House of the Dragon season 2 began to spread like wildfire, the actress has now decided to address it. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained that she had previously auditioned for Game of Thrones in hopes to land the Khaleesi role.

However, Olsen had not attempted to join the spin-off series. She said, “Yeah. I mean, sure. I don’t know how…rumors like that get started and people think they’re legitimate. I heard that it was announced, though. Which is weirder…From someone with a blue check, I heard. When I did my Variety interview for tonight.”

Sorry #HOTD fans! Elizabeth Olsen is shutting down the rumor that she's in talks to star in season 2 of the #GoT prequel. #PowerOfWomen pic.twitter.com/c5vqzocOM1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 29, 2022

When she was asked whether she would be willing to join the Game of Thrones world, Elizabeth Olsen said, “Sure. Anything that’s worth telling. That’s a good story, that’s innovative, that [has] great characters. Yeah. Sure.”

It is also worth pointing out that George RR Martin and HBO are developing three additional live-action series apart from House of the Dragon. It includes a Jon Snow sequel, a Tales of Dunk and Egg series, and a series about the nine voyages of the Sea Snake.

Elizabeth Olson has plenty of opportunities to explore a role in the land of Westeros now.

