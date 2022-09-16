American fantasy drama television series House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones, began streaming last month. So far only four episodes have been out but it gave the viewers an incestuous romance in House Targaryen- that took GOT seven seasons to set up.

Australian actress Milly Alcock who plays the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in HOTD came pretty close to honouring their ancestors’ tradition of incest. She was seen falling for her onscreen uncle Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, in the latest episode of the series.

The Aussie actress has now opened up about her character’s incestuous romance with Daemon in the House of the Dragon series. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said, “I think Daemon is the man that Rhaenyra wishes she could have been having she been a boy.”

Further explaining why her character is drawn towards Daemon, Milly Alcock added, “He’s unpredictable, he doesn’t listen to anyone, he does what he wants and there’s something that’s quite seductive about that for her, about having that power. I think they are kindred spirits, they are both outsiders within a world of suits, within a world of royalty, they are both the outcasts and so they both lean on each other.”

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s hit novel Fire & Blood. The show is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones (which is based on Martin’s hit A Song of Ice and Fire) during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine). Daemon is his younger brother, who wants the crown for himself and will manipulate and cheat anyone for that. His pawn now is his brother’s daughter Princess Rhaenyra.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the episodes of House of the Dragon are being aired on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Monday morning.

