Game of Thrones shocked the world when it axed Ned Stark before the first season even wrapped. But believe it or not, some shows have gone even harder, killing off their leads before you could blink. Ned’s death was no random twist. Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark was the moral anchor, the face of the show. His beheading at the hands of Joffrey wasn’t just bold storytelling; it was a signal. No one was safe, and Westeros didn’t play by TV rules.

But Game of Thrones didn’t invent the shock-exit playbook. At least, the central figure, Daenerys Targaryen, lived until the finale, Season 8, Episode 6. Plenty of shows have taken that swing, sometimes for story, sometimes because life got messy off-screen. When it’s pulled off right, though, it doesn’t just twist the plot. It leaves a mark. One of those moments you feel in your chest long after the screen fades to black.

Killing a lead early can derail a story or redefine it entirely. In Ned Stark’s case, it did both. And shows that followed took notes. It turns out that removing the main character might be the most unforgettable move in TV storytelling. Here’s the top 5 shows that killed off their leads even sooner.

5) John Dutton in Yellowstone

Yellowstone wasted no time pulling the trigger on its biggest shocker. In Season 5, Part 2, Episode 1, John Dutton was killed off moments after the episode began. Kevin Costner’s abrupt departure had made Dutton’s end inevitable, but the timing? That was pure Taylor Sheridan misdirection. Beth learns the news before viewers even get a chance to breathe.

What followed were six Dutton-less episodes as Beth and Jamie went scorched earth, turning sibling rivalry into a blood-soaked battle. The ranch, the legacy, the politics—it all spiraled without the man at its core.

Created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone became a cultural juggernaut, but it was never afraid to swing hard. Killing Dutton early in the final stretch was a risk. But it worked, shifted the show’s weight from patriarch to fallout, and reminded fans that in Yellowstone, loyalty gets tested, and legacy rarely ends clean.

4) Nate Fisher In Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under was always about death. The show followed a family running a funeral home, so loss was part of its DNA. Still, it shocked viewers when Nate Fisher died in Season 5, Episode 9. Nate had been the center of the show since Episode 1. He stepped in after his father died and kept the family going.

But his health was always a concern. He was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) back in Season 2. That meant he was at risk of strokes and brain bleeds. His death had been a possibility for a long time, but it still felt sudden when it finally happened.

The series was in its final stretch. With four episodes left, Nate’s death changed the tone. The rest of the season dealt with the family’s grief and the fallout. It was heavy, but it made sense for a show that had always explored life and death in a real way. Nate’s exit was bold, but it gave Six Feet Under the space to end on a powerful note.

Peter Krause as Nate Fisher, in Six Feet Under, (2001/2005). pic.twitter.com/x1DGqDntG1 — best of peter krause (@BOFPETERKRAUSE) March 23, 2025

3) Joel Miller In The Last Of Us

The Last of Us just swung its cruelest blow. Joel Miller, the soul of Season 1, was brutally killed off in Season 2, Episode 2. Pedro Pascal’s stoic, grizzled survivor didn’t just carry Ellie across post-apocalyptic America, he carried the entire first season. And then, gone.

It felt like a gut punch for fans who hadn’t played the game. Joel’s death, at the hands of Abby Anderson, daughter of a man Joel once killed, was jarring, graphic, and emotionally scarring. But if you know The Last of Us Part II, you knew it was coming. That didn’t make it easier.

The HBO series follows the same blueprint as the video game franchise, with Season 2 drawing from Part II. Still, Joel’s exit so early in the season shifts the emotional weight. Ellie’s vengeance arc begins, and Abby’s rise is next. Bold move? Definitely. Risky? Hell yes. But true to the source? Absolutely brutal and absolutely brilliant.

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in ‘THE LAST OF US’ S02E01 pic.twitter.com/ce9Jxzuhx8 — A Shot. (@ashotmagazine) April 14, 2025

2) Paul Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules

8 Simple Rules dropped one of TV’s most unexpected gut-punches when Paul Hennessy died in Season 2, Episode 4, “Goodbye: Part 1.” It wasn’t some wild story twist; it was the show trying to process the real-life loss of John Ritter in 2003. Ritter was the heart of the show.

Paul was that overprotective dad you couldn’t help but love, and his sudden off-screen death during a grocery run hit way too close to home. It was raw, it was real, and it changed everything. The series continued with James Garner and David Spade stepping in, but the vibe shifted. Ritter’s warmth and timing? You just couldn’t replace that.

This wasn’t just a character exit, it was a quiet, sincere goodbye to someone who made the whole thing work. The laughs still showed up, but the heart never beat the same again.

1. Paul Hennessy in “8 simple rules”

…

Legendary sitcom actor John Ritter was praised for his take as family patriarch Paul. Tragically, he passed away of an aortic dissection while filming the second season. pic.twitter.com/ugY04mDc0D — Heisjayy 𝕏 (@Jayysein) November 9, 2023

1) Logan Roy In Succession

Logan Roy didn’t make it to the Succession finale. He didn’t even make it past episode 3 of season 4. In “Connor’s Wedding,” the patriarch of Waystar RoyCo died mid-flight offscreen, over a phone call. Just like that, the power struggle he built unraveled in real time, as his kids scrambled to react while still in shock.

This wasn’t just a bold narrative pivot. The series detonated its emotional core right when fans least expected it. Logan’s death felt final, quiet, and eerily ordinary for a man who ruled with thunder. Brian Cox’s exit was masterful. So was the show’s choice to pull the plug early, undercutting every finale theory.

Jesse Armstrong’s genius lay in keeping things unpredictable. Logan was always going to die. But not like this. And that’s exactly why Succession hit harder than most prestige dramas. It never played by the rules — even when killing its king.

Brian Cox was Brilliant as “Logan Roy” in SUCCESSION pic.twitter.com/PoWD2PIC2Y — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) May 29, 2023

