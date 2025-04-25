Since the release of Episode 2 of the massively mounted post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us Season 2, fans just can’t stop raving about it. The highly rated episode titled ‘Through the Valley’ is being hailed by some of the viewers as one of the best episodes ever in the history of television. Many are comparing it to the grandeur and ambition of Game of Thrones. But that’s not the only connection between The Last of Us Season 2 and GOT.

The Interesting Connection Between The Last of Us & Game of Thrones

The second episode of the second season of The Last of Us series has been directed by veteran filmmaker Mark Mylod. Interestingly, the English director also went behind the camera to direct six episodes of Game of Thrones across multiple seasons. And the one episode that deserves to be mentioned here is Season 6 Episode 7 of Game of Thrones, which introduced Bella Ramsey’s character Lyanna Mormont in the show. For the unversed, Bella Ramsey is playing the lead role of Ellie in The Last of Us series.

The same connection holds for Succession as well. Because Mark Mylod has directed as many as sixteen episodes of the show. If you have watched the episodes directed by Mark Mylod in Game of Thrones and Succession, you would know that he was the perfect choice to direct the heartbreaking yet very crucial second episode of The Last of Us S2.

Other Shows & Films Directed By Mark Mylod

Besides directing The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and Succession, Mark Mylod went behind the camera for other shows such as Entourage, The Affair, Minority Report, and the anthology Amazing Stories, amongst others. He has also directed the widely acclaimed dark comedy horror film The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

While the first season of the series was based on Naughty Dog’s extremely popular video game of the same name, Season 2 is based on The Last of Us Part II. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), are living with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming. But their relationship has deteriorated because of some issues. Besides Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

