Kit Harington’s superhero origin story? It’s not as simple as you might think. Despite being a global sensation as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, he wasn’t jumping at every cape and spandex offer. In fact, he turned down a superhero gig before even considering the MCU.

Why? Because Jon Snow had his heart and his sword locked down. “It didn’t feel like the right thing at the right time, and I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then,” Harington said in an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), still lost in Westeros.

But fast forward to 2021, Kit Harington takes a well-deserved break, recharges, and finally steps into the Marvel Universe as Dane Whitman, AKA the Black Knight. This time? The fit was perfect. The immortality, the legacy, the magical sword—it clicked. He knew this was the role that had been waiting for him. And honestly, it’s a complete 180 from the role he rejected.

As for the future? Kit Harington has got his fingers crossed. The Black Knight has a rich history, and fans are hoping for more with Harington in the mix. Maybe even a solo series. “I think I took a sort of break after ‘Thrones’ where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I’m really happy I did that,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. He concluded, “And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope.” And we’re all here for it.

Harington’s decision to pass on those earlier roles was a genius move. With Eternals in the rearview and more MCU action potentially on the horizon, it’s clear that Harington’s just getting started. The Black Knight is only one chapter of his journey, and we can’t wait to see where this sword-wielding, immortality-imbued ride takes him next.

