After appearances at the 2025 awards season, the couple enjoyed some low-key dates as well as a tropical vacation. Now, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are partying it up at the 2025 Coachella.

The model and the actor were spotted in California as they hung out with friends and attended concerts. One special performance was of Charli XCX during which they looked happy and in love as they held hands, kissed and indulged in public display of affection. Fans were quick to notice details.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Party At Coachella 2025

Kylie was spotted hosting an event at the music festival for her alcoholic soda drink Sprinter. She wore a lovely yellow latex dress and promoted her brand. Later, she was spotted living it up with her boyfriend. She wore a white white crop top with white pants and a military design hat. Timothee donned a loose brown t-shirt with black shorts, a brown bag and a hat.

if that’s timmy’s signature on HER shirt i stggg 😭 pic.twitter.com/QMwD6BW4Ob — Pauline (@yellowmildsauce) April 13, 2025

Several videos of the couple have gone viral as the duo just could not keep their hands off each other. Fans even noticed a signature on Kylie’s top and wondered if it was Timothee’s sign. Clips of the two of them from Charli’s performance have also gone viral as they danced to tunes and looked very much in love. Prior to this visit, they were spotted attending a tennis game.

They were accompanied by a few of their friends as well as Kylie’s sister Kendall at the time. Back to Coachella, Kylie and Timothee were spotted having a blast and fans couldn’t help but root for the two of them. One user wrote, “love how whenever i see kylie and timothee somewhere public it’s like they completely forget where they are and that there are still other people around them they just enjoy each other and i think that’s so CUTE.”

love how whenever i see kylie and timothee somewhere public it’s like they completely forget where they are and that there are still other people around them they just enjoy each other and i think that’s so CUTE

pic.twitter.com/M3KftK0heT — Sarah | CLOIS (@sydglenx) April 13, 2025

Another posted a picture of them hugging and felt, “that’s real love.” A third pointed out, “yes, they were holding hands on the barricade. Loverrrrssss.” A fourth mused, “this looks like the warmest, most loving, comforting and safe hug ever.. timothée and kylie i’m genuinely so happy for you.” A fifth shared a blurry picture of them and said, “140p but the pda is too clear.”

In all the pictures and videos going viral online, Kylie and Timothee are dancing, grooving to music, having drinks, holding each other or kissing. Their supporters are happy seeing their joy as the Khy founder and the Dune star kept the majority of their relationship private until this year.

this looks like the warmest, most loving, comforting and safe hug ever.. timothée and kylie i’m genuinely so happy for you pic.twitter.com/6gyqkJHaOa — star🧚🏽‍♀️ (@starsafairy) April 13, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed He Ditched Science Lessons During Oppenheimer Prep Because Of This Reason: “I’m Interested In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News